Kleros Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $71.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001089 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,563,810 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.