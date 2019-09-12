KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $150.00

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $150.35. The stock had a trading volume of 50,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KLA-Tencor has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $155.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.22.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA-Tencor will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total value of $605,850.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $228,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,097 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 152.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 136.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 560.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 952.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

