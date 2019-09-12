Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.06

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $6.72. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 4,002,328 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$5.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.06.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.79, for a total value of C$135,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$983,239.53. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 74,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$498,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,933,143. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,191 shares of company stock valued at $645,488.

About Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

