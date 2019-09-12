Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.02.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,356,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,220,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $837.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 34,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.