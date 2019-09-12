Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,341.35

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,341.35 and traded as high as $44.10. Kingspan Group shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 46,363 shares.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kingspan Group from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,341.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,362.93. The company has a market cap of $79.40 million and a PE ratio of 22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of €0.13 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kingspan Group’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

