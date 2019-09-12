King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 71,500 Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Americas Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Americas Silver by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Americas Silver by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 360,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 83,460 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,803,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 200,522 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USAS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.80 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Americas Silver stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. 3,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,975. Americas Silver Corp has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

