Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 113,081 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $25,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,792 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. 9,970,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,284,456. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $5,928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,538,840.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

