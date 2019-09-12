Kind Ads Token Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $13,962.00 and $1.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,223,693 tokens. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

