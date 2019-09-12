Kin (KIN) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Kin has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and $1.39 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, YoBit, OTCBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00200631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.01143613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00086905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016415 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023887 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Allbit, OTCBTC, COSS, DDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon, Stellarport, IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

