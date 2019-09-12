Key Square Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500,000 Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX)

Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,680,000. Linx accounts for about 5.0% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linx in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new position in Linx during the second quarter valued at $12,864,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linx in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LINX traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. 12,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,190. Linx S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.88.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

