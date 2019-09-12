Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Down 15.1% in August

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the July 31st total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 22.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 221,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 41.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 103.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Kenon has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kenon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

