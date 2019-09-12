Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.51.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of KW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 499,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,848. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

In related news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $616,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 474,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,765,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after buying an additional 151,877 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.