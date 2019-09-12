Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research lowered Kelly Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kelly Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

KELYA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. 178,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,811. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

In related news, insider James Polehna sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $48,917.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George S. Corona sold 29,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $732,989.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,170.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,055 shares of company stock worth $856,687. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 420.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 226,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth approximately $5,043,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 47.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 104,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 28.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

