Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 380,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 455,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Kelly Services by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 182,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kelly Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 161,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 144,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Noble Financial began coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, insider James Polehna sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $48,917.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George S. Corona sold 29,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $732,989.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,170.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,055 shares of company stock worth $856,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

