Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) Short Interest Up 29.2% in August

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,766,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the July 31st total of 5,237,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 54.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRAC. ValuEngine upgraded Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Keane Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,806,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,957,000 after acquiring an additional 836,326 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Keane Group by 933.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Keane Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 78,575 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group in the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keane Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 59,294 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRAC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. Keane Group has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Keane Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keane Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

