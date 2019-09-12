Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Trading 0.7% Higher

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.91), 164,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 158,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Kape Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $98.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.74.

Kape Technologies plc, a cybersecurity company, provides online security, privacy, and autonomy solutions worldwide. It develops and distributes various software products in the online security space, utilizing its proprietary digital distribution technology. It operates through three segments: App Distribution, Media, and Web Apps and License.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.