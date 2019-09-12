Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KALU. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

NASDAQ:KALU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.41. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.96%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $167,501.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,550 shares of company stock worth $2,380,691 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 881.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

