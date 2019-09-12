Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) shares traded down 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.90, 326,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 456,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.00 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.50.

The company has a market cap of $252.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.44.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$670.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$947.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.4277369 EPS for the current year.

About Just Energy Group (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

