Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.94

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.87. Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 947,945 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25.

About Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. It explores for platinum group elements, platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, chrome, nickel, lead, zinc, vanadium, and copper ores.

