JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $157.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.10.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $137.39. 1,212,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $146.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 15,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $2,011,104.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,788,056.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $310,402.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,881 shares of company stock worth $6,932,729 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.