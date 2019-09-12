Joint Ventures (JOINT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $156.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $32,722.00 and $156.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00201534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.95 or 0.01156056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000533 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00086630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016521 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,128,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.