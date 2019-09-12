Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is RBO & Co. LLC’s Largest Position

RBO & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 7.3% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,695 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,751 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,083,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,372,000 after purchasing an additional 654,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,869,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,471,000 after purchasing an additional 648,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.50. The company had a trading volume of 312,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,274. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.97. The firm has a market cap of $335.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

