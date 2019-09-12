John R. Buran Acquires 2,000 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) CEO John R. Buran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $38,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,743.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FFIC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 62,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,231. The company has a market cap of $564.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

FFIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

