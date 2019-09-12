Jetcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,150.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $210,577.00 and approximately $3,150.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin was first traded on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

