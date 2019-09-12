JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 2,500 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,598.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $48,175.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $47,850.00.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,952. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $20.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 121.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,676,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,010 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 251.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,041,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 37.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,464,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $21,295,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $18,638,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.