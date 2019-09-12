James R. Gochee Sells 4,000 Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CTO James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $241,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,819.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.38. 742,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,909. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.75. New Relic Inc has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 7,220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,834,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,220,000 after buying an additional 4,768,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,880,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 87,904 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New Relic by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,516,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300,484 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,495,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 23.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,987,000 after purchasing an additional 241,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $104.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

