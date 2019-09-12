Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,081,456 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,752% from the previous session’s volume of 436,337 shares.The stock last traded at $1.33 and had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAGX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Jaguar Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

In other news, Director James J. Bochnowski acquired 180,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $361,164.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

