Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Nomura assumed coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Jagged Peak Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of JAG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. 121,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,798. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Jagged Peak Energy has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $53,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 452,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60,007 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,844,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 319,865 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,498 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 278,906 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

