ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 1,310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ITT by 63.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

ITT stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.22. 28,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,296. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $66.88.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $719.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ITT’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

