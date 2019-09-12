ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Holdings Boosted by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Landmark Bank boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 39,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,296. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $719.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $72.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

