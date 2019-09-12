Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.05. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 530 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Issuer Direct in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 91,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

