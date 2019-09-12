Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.05. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 530 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Issuer Direct in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million.
About Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)
Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.
Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.