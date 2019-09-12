iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,654,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $922,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 134.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $110.52. 1,107,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,116. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.03 and a 1-year high of $110.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

