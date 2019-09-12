iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.11

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.11 and traded as high as $54.56. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF shares last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 4,486 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

