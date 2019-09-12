iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) Stock Position Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the first quarter worth $4,224,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 9.4% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 31.0% in the first quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 172.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $225.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.32. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a 12-month low of $2,870.00 and a 12-month high of $3,650.00.

