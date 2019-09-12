iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 12-Month High at $304.07

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $304.07 and last traded at $303.74, with a volume of 200694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $302.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.66 and a 200 day moving average of $290.77.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.