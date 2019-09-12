iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Boosted by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 372,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,049,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,453,000 after buying an additional 106,291 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,286,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,977,000 after buying an additional 46,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922,774 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.