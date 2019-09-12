iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 276.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130,199 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,038,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,190,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $111.86. 146,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.37. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.60 and a one year high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

