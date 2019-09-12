Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.74

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $6.00. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $349.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,273,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 246,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 138,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.