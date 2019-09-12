Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IRWD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.15.

NASDAQ IRWD remained flat at $$9.65 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,608. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.79. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $2,032,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,212 shares of company stock worth $2,234,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 94,453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 895.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,745,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 147,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 108,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 379,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

