Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IRWD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.15.
NASDAQ IRWD remained flat at $$9.65 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,608. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.79. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.
In other news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $2,032,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,212 shares of company stock worth $2,234,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 94,453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 895.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,745,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 147,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 108,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 379,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
