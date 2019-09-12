Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.28

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.28 and traded as low as $12.53. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 6,546 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

