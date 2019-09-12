Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6,697.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,674. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13.

