Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $89.21

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.21 and traded as low as $88.63. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $88.70, with a volume of 1,167 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 27,793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 61,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

