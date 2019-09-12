Intu Properties’ (INTU) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTU. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intu Properties in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a sector performer rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intu Properties to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 116 ($1.52) to GBX 94 ($1.23) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Intu Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 87.15 ($1.14).

Get Intu Properties alerts:

Shares of Intu Properties stock opened at GBX 45.81 ($0.60) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.22. The company has a market cap of $620.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. Intu Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 31.82 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 204 ($2.67).

In other Intu Properties news, insider Robert Allen purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($50,960.41).

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.