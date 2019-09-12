Internet of People (IOP) Price Down 32.2% Over Last Week

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $236,785.00 and $149,686.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinBene, Bleutrade and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 94% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, Upbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

