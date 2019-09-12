International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,381 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of International Paper by 138.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 82.2% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $47,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.42.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.60. 1,910,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.