International Consolidated Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Shares Up 11.5%

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (OTCMKTS:BABWF) shot up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64, 20,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 24,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

