International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.09, 285,528 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 209,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBOC. BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Resendez acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,217. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Resendez bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

