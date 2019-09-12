Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,701 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $32,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $222,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,966. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

ICE traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $90.27. The company had a trading volume of 233,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,421. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $95.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.