Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 64,990 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.2% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 23.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,792. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,296,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,424,672. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $228.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

