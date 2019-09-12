Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) COO Sells 18,989 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) COO Lee C. Banks sold 18,989 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $3,436,059.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,759,046.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PH stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.31. 619,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,271. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $140.82 and a twelve month high of $193.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

